The scheduled day of adjournment, April 19, came and went with the Iowa Legislature still in session. The House did not meet this week and representatives continue to be “on call,” waiting for budget bills to be passed by the Senate.
If you’re reading this update, I successfully navigated the newsletter distribution software that my clerk, Abbey Ross, has managed the last two years. The final day for clerks was earlier this week, so Abbey will be back to focusing on her classes at Iowa State. Abbey has been a great help to me as we both learned our way around the various processes at the Capitol, and she has built the newsletter list from zero email addresses to almost 800.
So, what’s the hold up at the Capitol?
I don’t have much more insight into why we are at a pause than what you read or hear about the goings-on at the statehouse. I do know that three of the governor’s priorities have been stuck in the legislative process:
• The biofuels bill, HF 2128, was passed by the House on Feb. 2, but hasn’t been considered by the Senate.
• Unemployment reform has been passed by both chambers, but the versions are slightly different.
• The “Student First Scholarship” program legislation which is part of SF 2369, a larger education policy bill, was passed by the Senate on March 30, but hasn’t been considered by the House.
• There are also some significant differences in the school transparency/parent bill of rights proposals that have been passed by each chamber.
However, I don’t understand why the budget process can’t continue to progress as other priority considerations get negotiated. As I am writing this update, I just took a minute to check the Appropriation Tracking function on the legislative website and there is still no proposed funding levels for any of the Senate Appropriations bills. The breakdown for each House bill is readily available. The Appropriation Tracking can be found here: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/publications/fiscal/appropTracking
Student First Scholarship Proposal
According to the news, the biggest issue holding up the conclusion of this session is the Student First Scholarship program proposal. This legislation is included in Division 2 of SF 2369. These scholarships can also be called educational savings accounts or school vouchers, depending on whether you are for or against the idea.
Right now, there doesn’t appear to be sufficient support for the program in the House and I admit to be part of the “problem,” as some have claimed. I have also been called embarrassing and ignorant by proponents because of my position.
I can’t vote for the proposed legislation for a number of reasons:
• Supposedly, Iowa families don’t currently have school choice; however, nearly 10% of students in House District 64 utilize open enrollment to choose a different school. There are also private school options and homeschooling. And just last year, the Legislature passed new public charter school legislation and further eliminated hurdles to open enrollment.
• The scholarships are limited to current public school students or incoming kindergarteners. I believe parents of private school students are being misled that their children would qualify. A student would have to be enrolled in public school for at least two semesters to be eligible.
• Proponents say the scholarships are needed for families who can’t afford private school, however, a student from a family of four making over $100,000 would be eligible, while the median Iowa household income is about $62,000.
• Unused funds in a student’s scholarship account can accumulate over time. Advocates say this program would be no different than the state providing Iowa Tuition Grants for college students attending private Iowa colleges. However, unused tuition grant funds don’t accumulate for use in another year.
• I have been told that the state will spend less providing scholarships for these 10,000 students than it would to educate them in public school. However, the way I read the legislation, there is no tax savings to the taxpayer. Funds above the scholarship level that would have normally been allocated to the local school district are appropriated to a fund to increase the operational sharing funds for school districts. These operational sharing funds are used primarily by rural districts to share administrators, business officials and department heads.
• And finally, to fund the program the state continues to count the students as if they were still in the public school system and the taxpayer continues to pay. Currently, if a parent chooses private school or homeschooling for their child that student isn’t counted and the taxpayers aren’t charged for their education.
Advocates for the scholarship program say I am against school choice. I am not, I just believe there are other, better alternatives:
• Increase the tuition and textbook tax credit for all families by raising it to a comparable level of funding proposed in SF 2369. This could be quite costly to state revenue, so provide a scaled up credit so that families that have a greater need get to keep a higher percentage of their taxes through the credit. For the lowest income families, make the credit refundable.
• Increase the school tuition organization tax credit to 100% for individuals that donate to a school tuition organization and reduce the inequities between school tuition organizations.
• Provide startup funding grants for public charter schools in targeted parts of the state that are deemed to be areas of concern (i.e. Des Moines). Allow them to really innovate.
• Put public and private schools on a level playing field by allowing public schools to operate with more flexibility.
• Direct a Iowa School Reform Task Force to utilize the scores in the Iowa School Performance Profile (https://www.iaschoolperformance.gov) reports to compare and contrast the best performing schools with the poorest performing schools and report the findings to the Legislature. Use any recommendations from the report to design changes in curriculum delivery for all schools.
• If we really believe we are failing our students, use the Republican trifecta to review every piece of Iowa code related to PK-12 education and implement meaningful education reforms that remake Iowa’s public education with a focus on improved academic outcomes for every student. Don’t encourage some parents to go find a private school option and give up on the rest of the kids that are left behind.
I have heard from passionate people on both sides of the school choice issue, but right now, I don’t believe that the currently proposed legislation is the fix-all that some claim. Nor do I believe that Iowa’s taxpayers should foot the bill if parents use their right to opt out of the “free” public education offering.
Iowans to decide their firearms rights in November
When Iowans head to the polls in November, they will have the opportunity to vote on a new constitutional amendment for the state. The proposed amendment ensures law-abiding Iowans have the right to keep and bear arms, similar to the language found in the United States Constitution.
For years, House Republicans have worked to strengthen rights for law-abiding Iowans. Iowa is one of only six states without a state constitutional amendment protecting firearms rights. The proposed Constitutional language reads as follows.
“The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
This language would require a court reviewing Iowa’s firearms laws to use strict scrutiny. This is the highest standard of judicial review and requires the government to prove the law was passed to further a “compelling governmental interest” and the law is narrowly tailored to achieve that interest. This language would not invalidate Iowa’s current or future laws unless the laws don’t serve a compelling governmental interest. In other states, with a strict scrutiny standard, laws banning felons from possessing firearms and requiring permits have all been upheld as constitutional.
The language passed the House and Senate in 2018, 2019, and 2021 with wide support. It is now up to Iowans to decide if firearms rights belong in the Iowa Constitution. If this language is added it will help ensure that no matter what happens in Washington, the right of law-abiding Iowans to keep and bear arms will be protected.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.