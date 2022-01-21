It was a short, but active, week 2 at the Iowa Capitol. On Monday, legislators were back home to recognize the Martin Luther King, Jr holiday and I attended Sen. Chuck Grassley’s townhall that was held in Oelwein. A wide range of topics were brought up by the full room of constituents. While many of the topics were federal issues, it’s important for state legislators to hear what people are thinking.
I will be at a townhall hosted by the local county Farm Bureaus in Arlington on Saturday morning to discuss state issues.
This week was filled with subcommittee meetings on bills that were filed last week, or early this week. In order for a bill to receive consideration in a full committee, it must pass through a three-person subcommittee. The subcommittee process allows for input on the bill from anyone. This is a time where suggestions for improvements on the bill can come, or the public can voice support or opposition. A subcommittee can often be more like a conversation with plenty of questions and, hopefully, answers.
Once a bill moves through subcommittee, it is eligible to be debated in full committee. Four such bills were considered and passed by the House Education committee on Thursday morning. HSB 520 will eliminate the requirement for students in a teacher prep program to take and pass the standardized Praxis assessments. These assessments have been an unnecessary hurdle to getting more new teachers in the classroom.
HF 2037 will help schools that partner through operational sharing agreements by increasing the shared operational weighting for superintendents. Last year, the Legislature added the Special Education Director as a sharable position, and reduced the funding for most shared positions. That created an unintended consequence that schools couldn’t reach the shared funding cap and could have some funding cut. This bill will fix that issue.
Friday of the second week of the 2022 legislative session, is the deadline for individual legislators to submit bills for drafting. Through this process, legislators can formally propose ideas that have been brought to them by constituents to the Legislative Services Agency (LSA). Staff at LSA then research the subject to determine where it would be most appropriate in Iowa Code and then draft language that conforms with how legislation is written. It’s an interesting process that provides for quite a bit of back and forth with the legislator and bill drafter. So far this session, I have submitted a half dozen bills for drafting.
When the legislator is satisfied with the bill draft, they can seek additional co-sponsors who are also interested in moving the bill, hold onto the bill, or file it with the clerk’s office. So far, I have filed two bills. One addresses at-risk/dropout equity funding for schools and the other ensures athletic competition between the Regents universities (U of I, ISU & UNI). I also have bills in drafting that create a small dairy processing grant program, revitalize the Local Food and Farm Program Council, affirm animal and herd shares are allowed through custom meat processing; and a resolution requesting USDA to enforce labeling that differentiates milk from animals and plant-based products labeled as milk.
Just like last year, the Iowa House is working to address child care issues with a number of bills. The first bills working through the system include:
HSB 510 would allow child care providers to accept addition money from families participating in the state child care assistance program. Current law does not allow those families to pay the difference between the CCA reimbursement rate and the rate the provider typically charges, even if the family agrees to pay the additional fee. This bill would help providers make additional money by allowing them to collect more money from the families who can afford it.
HSB 539 is aimed at addressing the staff shortage in the child care industry. It allows people of 16 years of age working or volunteering at a child care facility to provide child care without additional supervision.
HSB 511 changes the ratio of staff to children at a child care center. It would allow one worker to be able to watch eight 2-year-olds instead of 6 and allow one worker to watch ten 3-year-olds instead of eight. These changes bring Iowa in line with the majority of other states. This bill will help address the staffing shortages many child care facilities face. Additionally, it will create more child care slots for additional families and allow child care facilities to take in more money.
The governor’s tax proposal was filed this week as HSB 551. It includes eight divisions that focus individual and corporate income tax rates and exclusions for retirement income. Of course, the most prominent proposal is the 4% flat income tax rate. I will provide more detail as the bill moves through the legislative process.
Wednesday, I had a great meeting with Governor Kim Reynolds about the Butchery Innovation and Revitalization grant program. It’s awesome having her support to expand opportunities for consumers and farmers.
The Iowa Firefighters Association was at the Capitol Tuesday serving up chili and legislative priorities. It was great to see northeast Iowa firemen Brett Bloes & Lonnie Newhall from Jesup, & Mike Kime from Waucoma. All the chili was tasty, but the Jesup guys got my vote for the best entry.
Easter Seals CEO Sherri Nielsen visited with me about the organization’s legislative priorities to help Iowans with disabilities.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety hosted an open house for legislators that included giving us an opportunity to experience the MILO training simulator that officers use to prepare for situations. It gave me an even greater appreciation for the stress they go through when making split-second decisions that can save an innocent life.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.
The first townhall of the legislative session will be held at the Arlington Community Center at 9 am on January 22nd.