I was relegated to the sidelines for week 4 of the legislative session due to COVID-19 protocols. I’m feeling better than I did earlier in the week and plan to be back at the Capitol on Tuesday. We will be starting a day later next week so legislators can stay home and participate in the local caucuses on Monday, Feb. 7. Check out your county political party Facebook pages for your caucus location. It is a great chance to get involved in the political process if you haven’t done so before.
Biofuels legislation
While I was home, the first vote of the session occurred on Wednesday as the Iowa House passed HF 2128, a bill to support Iowa’s biofuels industry by increasing the availability of and access to higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel across Iowa. The bill passed on a vote of 82-10, showing broad bipartisan support for biofuels.
Last year, a similar bill got hung up in the process but the governor and lead sponsors in the House and Senate worked with stakeholders to address concerns about impacts on small businesses.
HF 2128 increases Iowans’ access to E-15 by ensuring all gas stations who are compatible, offer E-15 as an option to consumers. If a station’s equipment is not compatible, and upgrading their infrastructure would come at a great cost to the business, they can apply for a waiver from this requirement. This was a primary change made from last year’s bill to ensure the bill does not put small fuel retailers out of business.
This bill also increases and expands the timeline of fuel retailer tax credits who offer higher-ethanol blends. Similar changes were made for biodiesel tax credits.
Passage of HF 2128 is a big win for Iowa consumers and farmers because E-15 and biodiesel fuels are cheaper, cleaner, and made right here in Iowa. We want Iowans to have access to this fuel option at the pump. I have been an advocate of increasing the availability of E-15 because I believe in it and use it, so I was a little disappointed that I didn’t get to vote for the bill this week. However, I will have the opportunity to register how I would have voted when I return to the Capitol.
Education funding
School funding and addressing the teacher shortage will be the big topics during the next week or two. By law, the growth in State Supplement Aid (SSA) has to be approved within 30 days of transmission of the governor’s budget proposal. On Thursday, the House version HSB 658 was assigned to subcommittee and will have its first hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The bill includes an increase of 2.5% over the current year. This is the same increase proposed by the governor. I expect that the House Education committee will take up the bill next week and it will most likely be voted on by the full House chamber before we leave next week.
In addition to increasing SSA funding, House Republicans have introduced legislation to make it easier for Iowans to become teachers and substitute teachers, while maintaining the level of quality Iowa students deserve. We have heard from most schools that the number of applicants for teaching positions are at critically low levels, teachers are stretched thin, subs are hard to find, and bus drivers and other support staff can be even more difficult to find. There’s no one solution to this issue, so we need to tackle it from multiple angles. Some of the ideas that have been drafted into bills include:
- HSB 632 and HF 2085 create new, alternative licensures for teachers. Both bills are aimed at making it easier for Iowans who have spent some time working in another field to become teachers.
- HF 2081 eliminates exams teachers have to take between graduation and certification. These exams have been an unnecessary hurdle for some otherwise qualified beginning teachers.
- HF 2083 expands the Iowa Scholar Program to expand eligibility for teachers who apply for the grants.
- HF 2158 allows student teachers to also serve as substitute teachers.
State revenue trending higher
State tax revenue rose significantly in January, as sales tax collections continue to outpace projections and lead the revenue growth. For the month, state revenue rose 53.8% when compared to January 2021.
There were several factors that helped add to the January revenue growth. Dec. 31 was a state holiday in 2021, so tax payments received by the state on that day were credited in January. Also, in 2021 the due date for quarterly and annual tax payments – Jan. 31 – fell on a weekend and the payments were credited in February. Jan. 31 was on a Monday this year, so those payments were included in the January figures. Finally, the Department of Revenue has implemented a new deposit process where some tax payments are placed in a deposit suspense category. At the end of January, this amounted to $253.8 million of individual income, sales/use, and motor fuel tax. Currently, all those funds are included in the January revenue figure.
Even with these caveats, state revenue is growing. For the year, General Fund receipts are up 7%. That is 4% higher than what the Revenue Estimating Conference had projected at its December meeting. Conventional wisdom would say that state revenue will not finish at that lofty growth level, as personal income tax payments will be affected by another round of rate reductions from the 2018 tax cut. But conventional wisdom may not have factored in the Iowa consumer.
Sales tax revenue for the month was up $71.1 million, or 27.3%. For the year, sales and use tax collections are up 14.3%, which is well ahead of the 5.2% projected by the REC. Sales and use tax continue to power state tax collections, in spite of continued supply-chain issues.
The state will have one more revenue report before the next meeting of the Revenue Estimating Conference, which will be on March 10. Unlike the last few years where work on the budget waited until after that meeting, there is no reason for the Legislature to wait on the next round of revenue projections. State revenue is growing.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.