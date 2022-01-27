Subcommittee was the word of Week 3 in the Iowa House. As I mentioned last week, a subcommittee is where a bill is first brought up for public discussion.
So far this session, 248 bills have been filed in the Iowa House by individual legislators and committee chairs. That means lots of subcommittees need to happen fairly soon as the first funnel day is Feb. 18, a time when bills need to be passed out of either a House or Senate committee. When I asked the House Chief Clerk how many subcommittees happened this week, she said a lot, at least 75.
I chaired a couple subcommittee meetings this week and have been working on bill amendments based on feedback from stakeholders and other legislators. Considering it’s just my second year, I am still learning some of the process and have been working more with bill drafters from the Legislative Services Agency than I did last year. Amendments can be as simple as changing one word or adding a sentence, to basically reworking the whole bill.
To make the legislative process much more accessible during the pandemic, all subcommittee and committee meetings were livestreamed on the legislative website (https://www.legis.iowa.gov/). That option continues in 2022. Once on the legislative homepage, scroll down to the House or Senate Meeting Schedule to see the daily schedule.
Tax Plan and the Taxpayer Relief Fund
On Thursday, the Iowa House Republicans released our own tax plan that closely resembles the Governor’s tax cut plan. The plan is similar to the Governor’s plan by lowering taxes for all Iowans so everyone pays a flat tax rate of 4%, making retirement income exempt for all Iowans, and creating a new income exemption option for retired farmers.
Our plan does not include a tax cut for corporations, keeping the focus on individual Iowans who need relief most right now. The House bill also includes an outline on how to use the Taxpayer Relief Fund to offset the tax cut and keep the budget balanced.
Every state has some version of a rainy-day fund. A small number of states have funds that address property tax issues. But only Iowa has created a state fund that collects excess tax revenue while the sole purpose of providing on-going tax relief. This is the mission of Iowa’s Taxpayer Relief Fund, which is an account in the State Treasury that holds unanticipated state revenue.
In order for funds to be deposited in the Taxpayer Relief Fund, actual state revenue has to exceed what had been projected for state tax collections by the three-member Revenue Estimating Conference. The difference between what was actually collected in tax revenue and what the REC had projected is deposited into the account once the fiscal year’s books have been closed.
When the Fund was created in 2011, the account was originally called the Taxpayer Trust Fund. The Fund had a simple origin – if the state collected more in taxes than what was expected, then at least a portion of the additional revenue should be returned to the taxpayers.
In its initial creation, the maximum amount of money that could deposited in one year was limited to no more than $60 million. If there were funds deposited into the account, they would be returned to taxpayers through a special income tax credit on Iowans’ state income tax return in the next tax year.
As part of the 2018 state tax reform law, the Fund’s name was changed to the Taxpayer Relief Fund. The limit on the amount of funds that could be deposited into the account was stripped from the law, as was the automatic return of the funds via the personal income tax credit. Instead, the Fund would be dedicated to tax relief which would be determined by the Legislature.
After the close of the Fiscal Year 2019 books, the Fund had a balance $74.1 million. In spite of all the financial troubles caused by the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic, the state’s actual revenues exceeded the REC forecast and the Taxpayer Relief Fund balance rose to $90.4 million. Then came Fiscal Year 2021, when actual state revenue outpaced the REC forecast by almost one billion dollars. Thanks to Iowa’s resurgent economy, the Taxpayer Relief Fund balance at the end of FY 2021 had a balance of $1.0537 billion. And that amount will only grow in FY 2022, as once again actual state revenues are ahead of what the REC projected last spring.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.