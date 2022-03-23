The second funnel of the 2022 legislative session concluded week 10 at the Capitol. For bills to continue, they need to have passed out of one chamber and also pass out of a committee in the other chamber. Of course, there are exceptions. Revenue (Ways and Means) and Spending (Appropriations) bills do not need to meet the second funnel deadline.
With that in mind, House floor debate was somewhat limited this week, with committees working on bills that had been sent over from the Senate. I have included highlights of some of the bills we passed this week.
Bills of Note
HF 2471 allows a landlord and tenant to use an inventory checklist. The checklist would be reviewed by the landlord and tenant to help both parties evaluate the condition of the property at the beginning and end of the lease. If such a checklist is used, the bill includes the parameters that should be included on the checklist.
HF 2130 would allow ATV/UTVs to use county highways. Currently counties have to designate county highways for use of ATV/UTVs. The bill would prohibit counties from passing ordinances or resolutions against the use of ATVs on county highways. The bill requires riders to be 18 years or older; have liability coverage; and have headlights, taillights, turn signals and mirrors. Cities would be allowed to regulate the operation of registered ATV/UTVs on city-controlled streets but are prohibited from charging a fee to operate ATV/UTVs within the city.
HF 2488 establishes that any information or material stored and preserved by the Iowa Public Broadcasting Board (IPBB), the administrator, department, or any entity on behalf of the state shall be considered public records. The bill also establishes that the IPBB cannot enforce intellectual property rights on such public records 10 years after the creation of the material.
HF 2466 updates the signature requirements for candidates in county supervisor districts with a population of 15,000 or fewer. The new requirement will be 21 signatures from voters in that district.
Mental Health Care
This week, the Iowa House passed three pieces of legislation to increase Iowans’ access to mental health care. In past years, the House has taken meaningful steps forward to increase Iowans’ access to care. We created a children’s mental health framework, passed telehealth payment parity, and established a steady funding stream for the state’s mental health regions.
Now, one of the biggest hurdles in getting Iowans access to care, is the need for more providers, particularly for the most high-need patients. Iowa ranks 44th in the nation for psychiatrists per capita. Increasing access to mental health care is a huge priority for Iowans and these bills will help more Iowans get the care they deserve.
HF 2529 appropriates funding for 12 new psychiatry residencies at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC). The residencies will prioritize Iowans in the application process.
HF 2549 establishes a mental health practitioner loan repayment program for Iowans that agree to practice in Iowa for at least five years.
HF 2546 requires Iowa Medicaid to establish a rate for psychiatric intensive care in Iowa. This will ensure that the health care professionals providing care for the most difficult mental health patients are being compensated appropriately.
Eminent Domain
This week the State Government Committee adopted an amendment to a Senate File that prohibits the Iowa Utilities Board from granting a pipeline company the right of eminent domain until March 1, 2023. The moratorium also prohibits pipeline companies the ability to apply for the right of eminent domain or exercise the right of eminent domain in order to complete hazardous liquid pipelines without the consent of effect property owners.
Currently, pipeline companies are required to petition for a permit in order to construct, maintain, and operate a new hazardous liquid pipeline within the state. Within the permit petition companies are required to describe the route and potentially affected areas of the pipeline. The companies must request from the Iowa Utilities Board the right of eminent domain.
The committee amendment will be considered by the full House if the Senate File is considered on the floor. If adopted, the language prohibiting eminent domain for these hazardous liquid pipelines would replace the Senate File and be sent to the Senate for consideration. Nothing in the prohibition would stop carbon dioxide pipelines from continuing, but would force the companies to negotiate with property owners for the right to use their property. The committee members felt property owners in Iowa must have their constitutional rights to property.
Other News
I filed my nomination petition to run for the newly drawn House District 68. The new district covers the northern part of Buchanan County, most of Fayette County except for the northern row of townships, and part of Black Hawk County. The filing deadline was March 18.
This week, the Iowa Pork Leadership Academy participants spent a day at the Capitol. It was fun to take them up to the top of the dome as part of their tour.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.