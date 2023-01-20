Editor’s note: House District 68 now includes the north and east portions of Black Hawk County, the northern part of Buchanan County, and most of Fayette County.
Welcome to the first edition of my 2023 From Dome to Home legislative update! Through it, I will try to provide a look at what happened in the Iowa House. Hopefully, it provides you with some insight into the legislative process and a look at my experience serving as your state representative.
If you have questions or comments about pending legislation, please reach out via email, phone, or stop and say “Hi” if you see me around the district.
Joint Sessions of the Legislature
The 90th General Assembly convened the 2023 session on Monday Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. Most of this first week involved a lot of ceremony, speeches, meeting new representatives (there are 39 new members in the House this year), and our first committee meetings. The week also involved daily joint sessions of the Legislature. A joint session is when the Senate and House meet together. Joint sessions typically just happen for addresses like the Governor’s Condition of the State. However, on Monday we met in a joint session to complete the canvass, or official counting, of votes for governor and lieutenant governor.
Joint sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday were held for the Condition of the State, State of the Judiciary and Condition of the Guard addresses. The final joint session of the week on Friday was held to receive the canvass report and participate in the inauguration of the governor and lieutenant governor.
Being in the room for the three big speeches at the beginning of the legislative session was definitely an enjoyable experience. Here’s my favorite part of each address.
I was excited to hear that Governor Reynolds is proposing a streamlined Iowa government composed of fewer departments, and an in-depth look at rules and regulations all across state government. That is one of the things I campaigned on two years ago. I think Iowans are tired of new rules constantly being imposed on them. Hopefully, the administration can really evaluate which rules and regulations make sense and do away with outdated or unneeded regulations.
My favorite speech of the week was by Chief Justice Susan Christensen. Under her leadership, Iowa courts are focused on listening to Iowans about ways to improve our judicial system. Iowa courts currently see a shortage of court reporters and contract attorneys that work with the public defender’s office to provide criminal defense counsel. The part of the speech that interested me the most was the idea that the judicial system should not just be in the business of punishing people, but also helping them recover and become contributing members of our society.
Adjutant General Benjamin Corell provided a summary of Iowa’s National Guard actions over the past year. My favorite part of Major General Corell’s speech was how he intertwined his own story of service in the National Guard. He began his career with an assignment to the post in Oelwein, all the while working 60 hours a week in his regular job. He also graduated from Upper Iowa University after completing his coursework while working and serving in the Guard. He made sure to say that his story wasn’t unique.
The service and commitment of guardsmen and women, and their families should be appreciated by each and every one of us.
Legislative Committees
In the Iowa House, there are 20 standing committees that deal primarily with policy. Appropriations (spending) and Ways and Means (revenue) are included in the list of 20 committees, but deal primarily with state finances. There are also seven budget subcommittees. The chairperson of each budget subcommittee also sits on the Appropriations committee.
This year, I will be serving on the Agriculture, Economic Growth, Education and Veterans Affairs policy committees, and on the Agriculture and Natural Resources Budget subcommittee.
The Veterans Affairs committee is new to me. I have a lot to learn about veterans issues, especially since I will be chairing this committee for the next two years. I have already started meeting with leaders of veterans service organizations and state agencies that work to make sure Iowa veterans have access to the benefits they have earned.
Education Savings Account Program
The first week of the legislative session doesn’t really involve much work on policy as committees have their first introductory meetings and bills are read in for the first time and assigned to committees.
By the end of the first week, 31 House Study Bills and 47 House Files were filed and ready for subcommittee work. Study Bills are proposed legislation filed by committee chairs, the governor’s office or administrative departments. House Files are bills filed by individuals legislators or groups of legislators. I have filed 3 House Files, HF 16, HF 30, and HF 35; and I have also submitted 3 Study Bills for the Veterans Affairs committee, HSB 20, HSB 21 and HSB 22.
The most prominent bill to create a buzz around the Capitol is HSB 1, the governor’s education savings account program proposal.
The first time I saw the details of the bill was the same time it was made available to the public.
There are multiple components to the bill, but the most significant piece is the creation of an education savings account (ESA) for a student whose parents choose for them to attend an accredited private school. The ESA would be funded with $7,598 annually with state tax dollars for the family to use toward private school tuition. The bill would allow for all students attending private school to qualify for the ESA by year three.
I am still understanding all the details of the bill and how the program might be implemented, if approved. Many organizations and their members are putting out their “take” on the proposal and making their pitch to legislators. The easiest way to find the bill and read it for yourself is to visit https://www.legis.iowa.gov/ and use the bill search option in the top left corner to find HSB 1.
I expect this legislation to move very quickly through the process, most likely within the next two weeks.
School funding is a complicated mix of local property taxes, and state and federal funding. Some groups are trying to make the proposal appear very simple.
It is not.
I look forward to hearing from you on this topic and whatever else you might have on your mind.
It was great to have Tammy, Kameryn and Cullen join me at the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony on Monday, Jan. 9. The House chamber is very family-friendly and it was filled with families from all across Iowa celebrating the honor each of us have serving the people of Iowa.
Tammy and I had the opportunity to attend the Governor’s Inauguration and Inaugural Ball last Friday. We were glad to see new Fayette County Supervisor Bruce Lehmann and his wife Sarah at the festivities.