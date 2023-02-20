Several Friends of the Oelwein Public Library members commented on the sizable crowd at Chocolate Fest: Chocolate and More, held Friday, Feb. 10.
“We’ve had a good crowd tonight,” Barb Geilenfeld said.
“Very pleased with the turnout,” Karen Cannon echoed, separately.
It was nice to see all the cars in the parking lot, Friends member Laura Schlitter said, noting she wasn’t involved in planning this event.
In all, about 92 boxes of chocolates were estimated to have been sold at $10 a box, about $920, with over 150 attending, Friends member Jody Solsma said at an informal post-event meeting.
As promised, Oelwein High School choral soloists, such as Sydney Rahe and Ella Schunk, provided live music accompanied by Sue Schlitter while library supporters browsed chocolates and sampled local wine from Buds ‘n Blossoms’ Charter Leete, and beer and cider from Dylan Mulfinger for Oil & Wine Beer Co. LLC, as Ampersand.
Loading a box with chocolates, Sandy Clark of Oelwein said it was her fourth or fifth time attending the popular library fundraiser.
“It’s fun and it’s for a good cause. And it’s always delicious,” Clark said.
