PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER SEPT. 6, 2013: Marybeth Jaggard, left, presented the 2013 Jag Award to Carol Tousley. This award is given each year to a local citizen who exemplifies the United Way's principles in action. Two Gold Awards were presented, one to Ken’s Electric and the second to the city of Oelwein employees. Oelwein and Sacred Heart schools combined to bring in $1,471.78 through last year’s Penny Campaign. Little Husky kindergarten teacher Lori Decker accepted the award for her class having raised the most, $129.56.