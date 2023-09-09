PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER SEPT. 9, 2014: Mike Connell (left) and Jim Connell with the “Second Generation” plaque at the Iowa Aviation Museum. Jim’s son Mike was among 27 chosen by their peers as “Second Generation” Iowa aviation promoters and honored at a ceremony on Aug. 24 during the 22nd annual “Wings” fly-in. In 1968, after a short stint at the Oelwein Airport, former Army aircraft mechanic Jim Connell became the first Fixed Base Operator (FBO) of the Independence Municipal Airport. Like many small airport operators, Jim provides all services; flight instruction, aircraft maintenance, hangars, fueling. Mike Connell, like his two brothers, got the aviation bug from his dad. Mike not only runs the Decorah airport but emulates his father by wearing all the hats; focusing on aircraft maintenance.