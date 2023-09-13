PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER THURSDAY, SEPT. 13, 2012: Wings Park fifth-grader Kathryn Gibbs told members of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program Advisory Council and volunteers during their “Back To School Kickoff Brunch” Tuesday, Sept. 11, that they are appreciated. "When I see an RSVP person come into school to help us, I am so grateful that someone cares,” Gibbs said. RSVP Outreach Coordinatoor Carol Tousley. said the program is again preparing to give support to students from kindergarten through sixth grade as they strive to grow in reading and math skills and in completing other assignments for the day.