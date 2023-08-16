PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER Friday, Aug. 16, 2019: Justin McGuinness, new principal at Wings Park Elementary, shows where the new sidewalk was constructed on the west side of the school. “It was created to help increase the safety of all students,” said McGuinness. “ Especially for those walking or riding their bikes to and from school among traffic." The project was begun in June and completed by late July. Also a new crosswalk was painted by Superintendent Josh Ehn and student volunteers.