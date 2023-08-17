PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER Aug. 17; 2018: Otter Creek veterinarian Sue Jurgensen; at left; and Millie Jessen hold cats during Thursday's open house. After six years; veterinarian Shelly Reid’s vision has become a reality as Otter Creek Animal Shelter prepares to officially open in Hazleton. “I’m one of two original board members; she said. She planned to rotate to a volunteer position contributing vet work onsite.