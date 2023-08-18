PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015: Seven singers advanced in the first round of the Watermelon Idol competition held Aug. 15 at the Sumner Legion, sponsored by Scott Pharmacy in Fayette. They are pictured here with the judges. In front are performers Mark Carey and Marc Albert. In back from left, Lori Decker, Amy Tucker, Mark Harberts, Ann Walenceus, and Father Jim Brokman, with judges Randy Sandhagen, Kim Weepie and Liz Brown. This unique singing competition mimicked the reality TV show where the judges do not get to see the contestants perform. Judges built their teams to take to the Watermelon Idol finale where the audience would vote for the winners.