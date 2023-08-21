PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018: MaKayla Beineke of Hazleton displays a variety of her art pieces at the annual Oelwein Historical Society Museum Flea Market on this past weekend. The young artist said she has been painting since she was 15. Now, seven years later, she is still fi nding new areas in which to express herself. Among those areas is clothing design.