PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER Monday, Aug. 22, 2016: The Rosenstiels with their new exchange student. From left, Marti, Ashley, Johana Berni, Amber, and Glenda. Among first-timers to our community was Johana Berni, of Asunción, Paraguay. Johana is an exchange student through Rotary Club staying with the Marti Rosenstiel family. She will spend her junior year in high school here.