PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020: Oelwein Mealsite volunteer Duane Olsen carries boxes of frozen meals to the waiting EARL Public Transit van in the Community Plaza parking lot early Thursday morning. The weekly deliveries of five meals per box will continue through August due to continued COVID-19 concerns. NEI3A hopes to return to hot meal deliveries Sept. 8. Olsen rides along with the transit driver and takes boxes to local seniors on the list. There were 27 to deliver to this week in Oelwein.