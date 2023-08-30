PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER Monday, Aug. 30, 2021: Marie Suhr inspects her mending work as her employer, CITY Laundering Co. was recognized for turning 115, by the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Ambassadors. When founded by Herbert Wetlaufer in 1906, the business offered family laundry, linen and dry cleaning. CITY has been family-run throughout its history. Food processing, industrial manufacturing and wholesale trade account for 86% of their business today, indicated President Colin Wetlaufer, who started there full-time in 2007, a decade before gaining the presidency.

Local Look Back