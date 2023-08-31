PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER Monday, Aug. 31, 2015, FAYETTE: Joe Lee and Ron Lee undrape the memorial bench dedicated to fallen Vietnam marine and brother James Marvin Lee. The young Fayette man gave his life for his county in Vietnam’s Quang Tri Province. The inscribed bench was unveiled at a ceremony Saturday at the Open Air Market Park just off East Water Street in Fayette. Hannah Lee Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution provided a wreath for the dedication and a certificate of appreciation for James Lee's service to country.