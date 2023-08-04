Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 85F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.