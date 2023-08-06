PUBLISHED IN THE FRIDAY, AUG. 7, 2015, OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: The 2015 Fayette County Fair Queen is Mary Scott of Westgate. She was crowned Wednesday night at the fair. She will represent Fayette County at the Iowa State Fair Queen competition. The Personality Plus Award went to Hanna Moser of West Union. Second Runner Up was Cheyenne Bantz of Maynard, and First Runner Up was Tiffanie Dee Koch of Hawkeye.