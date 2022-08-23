Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Local History Highlight

PUBLISHED IN THE WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24, 1932, OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER — Miss Mildred Gleason was named by the school board to succeed Miss Pope, recently resigned as a teacher when she was married. Miss Gleason is an Oelwein girl and will teach in the Southside schools. The board also let the contract for electric lighting fixtures in the junior high school to the Mack Electric Company. •. Yesterday Nels Moore brought in a watermelon to the writer that he and his brother Fred raised on the farm just south of Oelwein. It was one of the most delicious melons we have eaten this year and they have a lot of them, some weighing as much as forty pounds. Nels left the fire department recently on account of a serious affliction of his eye, but he says he has good enough sight left to see the boys who get into the melon patch.

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 24, the 236th day of 2022. There are 129 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

