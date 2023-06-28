Oelwein, IA (50662)

Today

Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Visibility reduced by smoke. High 83F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.