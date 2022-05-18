Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Local Look Back

PUBLISHED IN THE MONDAY, MAY 18, 2020, OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Camren Palmer jumps out of a pickup at the Oelwein High School Class of 2020 Commencement on Sunday, May 17. Because of COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the ceremony to give graduates their diplomas was held outside in front of the school. Cars paraded past the speakers stand to let graduates individually pick up his or her diplomas and drive off.

Today in History

Trending Food Videos