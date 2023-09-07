PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER SEPT. 7, 2018: Oelwein High School will induct Gene Fuelling and the late Lt. Col. Camilo Guerrero into its Academic Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 21, (2018) in the Williams Center auditorium and before the Homecoming football game. Fuelling, a 1962 Oelwein grad with a master’s degree from University of Northern Iowa, served the U.S. Army, instructed at UNI and Upper Iowa, was co-founder and managing partner of RFSW and Co. since 1975, and has volunteered for the Mercy Hospital Foundation, the Williams Center for the Performing Arts and Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation. The Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame inducted him in 2003.

Dr. Guerrero, a 1992 Oelwein grad, earned his doctorate in educational psychology from the University of Texas. Guerrero has served the Air Force, most recently as a permanent professor of leadership while battling stage four cancer. Most recently, the Air Force Academy’s Department of Behavioral Sciences created the Camilo Guerrero Educational Excellence Award to be presented to a faculty member who most exemplifies Camilo’s passion for teaching cadets.