PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER SEPT. 11, 2012: Leadership from the Iowa National Guard’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry and the National Guard Bureau receive the Citizen Patriot Unit Award on behalf of the unit on Sept. 5, at the Fort Myer, Va. Officers Club. From left are, Col. Michael Amundson, current Commander, 2nd BCT; Col. Benjamin Corell, former Commander, 2BCT; Lt. Gen. William Ingram, Director, Army National Guard, National Guard Bureau; and, Lt. Col. Steve Kremer, former commander, 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry, 2BCT. Amundson, Corell, and Kremer are all members of the Iowa Army National Guard. According to Corell, whose civilian home is in Strawberry Point, the award is a tribute to all members of Task Force Red Bulls and those who prepared the unit for the Afghanistan mission and supported the soldiers and their families during the year-long deployment.