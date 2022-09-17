Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Local Look Back

PUBLISHED IN THE THURSDAY, SEPT. 17, 2015, OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Arlington Place Health Care Coordinator Sara Jelinek (left) is shown with her Nurse of the Year plaque from the Iowa Assisted Living Association. Also shown is Arlington Place Community Relations Coordinator Cassie Flaucher who nominated her for the award.

