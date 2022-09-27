Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Local Look Back

PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016: City Hall bookkeeper Nancy Meyer was recognized for 20 years of service. Mayor Peggy Sherrets congratulated her. Meyer is wearing the cardigan with city logo that she was presented. The mayor also recognized city employee Dennis Paul for 30 years of service to the Street Department. Paul was not present, but will receive a jacket with the city’s logo on it.

Today is Wednesday, Sept. 28, the 271st day of 2022. There are 94 days left in the year.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:

Tags

Trending Food Videos