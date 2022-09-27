Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Local Look Back

PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016: This was the “Miracle Minute” during the Oelwein Volleyball match Tuesday night. Fans and players turned out in pink and other special t-shirts to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness. The “Minute” was for collecting donations from the crowd. Here Oelwein player Maddison Jackson passes the collection cup.

Today is Thursday, Sept. 29, the 272nd day of 2022. There are 93 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

