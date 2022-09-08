Today is Friday, Sept. 9, the 252nd day of 2022. There are 113 days left in the year.
Local history highlight
In 2020, the Daily Register reported that the Oelwein Pizza Hut location at 809 E. Charles St., had closed its doors for good recently, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The building was being developed for a forthcoming Zio Johno’s brand Italian restaurant, as of late August 2022.
Also on this date:
2010, the Pacific Gas and Electric Co. natural gas transmission pipeline exploded in San Bruno, California. The The San Mateo County coroner reported an eighth fatality due to the Sept. 9 blast, after a person with injuries died in the hospital. One of the victims killed in the fire worked for the commission reviewing Pacific Gas & Electric’s investment plans to upgrade its natural gas lines, a colleague was quoted as saying.
In 2009, NASA officials unveiled the newly refurbished Hubble Space Telescope, almost four months after astronauts completed a final round of repairs and upgrades.
In 1993, FDA approved Shionogi Pharma’s Cognex, a cholinesterase inhibitor. It works by increasing the amount of a certain substance (acetylcholine) in the brain, which may help reduce symptoms of dementia, according to Drugs.com. Then hailed as a major step forward in the treatment of people with Alzheimer’s disease, Cognex is now one of the least popular medications for Alzheimer’s disease as it has to be taken four times a day and can cause liver damage.
In 1976, Mao Zedong, who led the Chinese people through a long revolution and then ruled the nation’s communist government from its establishment in 1949, died. He became a founding member of the Chinese Communist Party in 1921 and took control of the party in 1935. Mao became one of the most significant communist figures of the Cold War, along with V.I. Lenin and Joseph Stalin. In the mid-1960s he started an anti-intellectual campaign known as the “Cultural Revolution.”
In 1965, Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers became the sixth pitcher of the modern era to throw a perfect game against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium. The game was Koufax’s fourth no-hitter, a record later broken by Nolan Ryan, in 1981. Koufax struck out 14 opposing batters, the most ever recorded in a perfect game.
In 1850, California became the 31st state in the union. It had only been a part of the United States for less than two years.
In 1776, the Continental Congress formally declared the name of the new nation to be the “United States” of America. This replaced the term “United Colonies,” which had been in general use.
Sources: history.com, worldhistoryproject.org.