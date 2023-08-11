PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015: Knutson Farms of Ossian had the winning entry in the Fayette County Fair Blue Ribbon Dairy Show. Katy Appler of Clermont had the Reserve Champion. Pictured are, from left, front, Mark Knutson, owner Karissa Knutson, Fayette County Alternate Dairy Princess Sally Hamlett of Arlington, Christopher Knutson, handler for Knutsons Brad Arthur of Maynard and their winning Holstein, Katy Appler and her winning Brown Swiss, Fayette County Dairy Princess Jessica Stempfle of Maynard, Brown Swiss Princess Alley Klein of Readlyn and Fayette County Little Miss Squirt Natalie Hamlett of Arlington. (Back row) Bill and Lana Strein, breeders of Castalia.