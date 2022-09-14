Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Local Look Back

PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER SEPT. 15, 2017: Chuck Geilenfeld stands outside the new VFW located at 120 North Frederick. The Oelwein VFW Chapter is preparing to ﬁnish their new home on North Frederick Avenue. The old Casey’s General Store was abandoned after Casey’s built their new location over 10 years ago and was bought by Advanced Automotive, which is located next to it. The build sat empty for many years, until Advanced Automotive learned about the struggles of the VFW. The former VFW home was lost to them as their number dwindled to single digits and they almost lost the chapter. For a while, the small group of veterans moved around from meeting place to meeting place. It got to the point where the VFW was at a loss. Advanced Automotive stepped up and said they would pay for the utilities in the old building if the group agreed to ﬁx the place up. So the work began, slowly but surely. It was also at this time when the VFW started to gain members again and grew to upwards of 40 plus members.

 NOLAN PORTER | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER FILE PHOTO

Today is Thursday, Sept. 15, the 258th day of 2022. There are 107 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

Tags

Trending Food Videos