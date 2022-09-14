Today is Thursday, Sept. 15, the 258th day of 2022. There are 107 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Sept. 15, 1963, four Black girls were killed when a bomb went off during Sunday services at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. (Three Ku Klux Klansmen were eventually convicted for their roles in the blast.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1776, British forces occupied New York City during the American Revolution.
In 1789, the U.S. Department of Foreign Affairs was renamed the Department of State.
In 1857, William Howard Taft — who served as President of the United States and as U.S. chief justice — was born in Cincinnati, Ohio.
In 1935, the Nuremberg Laws deprived German Jews of their citizenship.
In 1940, during the World War II Battle of Britain, the tide turned as the Royal Air Force inflicted heavy losses upon the Luftwaffe.
In 1955, the novel “Lolita,” by Vladimir Nabokov, was first published in Paris.
In 1959, Nikita Khrushchev became the first Soviet head of state to visit the United States as he arrived at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington.
In 1972, a federal grand jury in Washington indicted seven men in connection with the Watergate break-in.
In 1981, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to approve the Supreme Court nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor.
In 1985, Nike began selling its “Air Jordan 1” sneaker.
In 2001, President George W. Bush ordered U.S. troops to get ready for war and braced Americans for a long, difficult assault against terrorists to avenge the Sept. 11 attack. Beleaguered Afghans streamed out of Kabul, fearing a U.S. military strike against Taliban rulers harboring Osama bin Laden.
In 2006, Ford Motor Co. took drastic steps to remold itself into a smaller, more competitive company, slashing thousands of jobs and shuttering two additional plants.
Ten years ago: Four days after the deadly attack on a U.S. diplomatic outpost in Benghazi, Libya, al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula called for more attacks on U.S. embassies. The State Department ordered non-essential government personnel and family members to leave its embassies in Sudan and Tunisia and warned U.S. citizens against traveling to the two countries. The National Hockey League locked out its players at 11:59 p.m. EDT; it was the league’s fourth shutdown in a decade and one that would cost the league nearly half its season.
Five years ago: North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan into the northern Pacific, its longest-ever such flight. A bomb partially detonated on a London subway car, injuring 51 people. (An 18-year-old Iraqi asylum-seeker was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to a minimum of 34 years in prison.) Harvard University reversed its decision to name as a visiting fellow Chelsea Manning, the former soldier who’d been convicted of leaking classified information.
Today’s Birthdays
Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry is 84. Actor Carmen Maura is 77. Writer-director Ron Shelton is 77. Actor Tommy Lee Jones is 76. Movie director Oliver Stone is 76. Rock musician Kelly Keagy (KAY’-gee) (Night Ranger) is 70. Actor Barry Shabaka Henley is 68. Director Pawel Pawlikowski is 65. Rock musician Mitch Dorge (Crash Test Dummies) is 62. Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino is 61. Actor Danny Nucci is 54. Rap DJ KayGee is 53. Actor Josh Charles is 51. Actor Tom Hardy is 45. Actor Marisa Ramirez is 45. Pop-rock musician Zach Filkins (OneRepublic) is 44. Actor Dave Annable is 43. Actor Amy Davidson is 43. Britain’s Prince Harry is 38. TV personality Heidi Montag is 36. Actor Kate Mansi is 35.
Extended Forecast
Friday — Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 10 to 14 mph.
Friday Night — A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 9 mph.
Saturday — A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 9 to 15 mph.
Saturday Night — A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 10 mph.
Sunday — A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday Night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday — Sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday — A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 18 mph.
—National Weather Service