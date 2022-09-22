Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Local Look Back

PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015: Oelwein Mayor Peggy Sherrets addressed a crowd that included hospital staff, community leaders and special guests at the groundbreaking ceremonies Tuesday afternoon for the Emergency Department expansion at Mercy Hospital. Mayor Sherrets spoke on the impact the expansion will have on the community. “This is an incredible project for the hospital and the city of Oelwein. I can’t imagine Oelwein without our hospital. Thank you for being here,” she said during her address.

Today is Friday, Sept. 23, the 266th day of 2022. There are 99 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

