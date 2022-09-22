Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Local Look Back

PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016: In Lamont on Friday morning. A branch of the Maquoketa River was causing flooding through town. Heavy rains drenched the area and caused many rivers and creeks to overflow their banks. Flooding was widespread.

Today is Saturday, Sept. 24, the 267th day of 2022. There are 98 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

Tags

Trending Food Videos