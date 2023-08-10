PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER Friday, Aug. 10, 2012: Recent Wapsie Valley graduate Sean Steil defied the odds when he was not only accepted into one of the Nation’s military schools, but all three. He accepted an appointment to the United States Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island, and reported on July 24, but Sean could have gone one of three different ways. U.S. News and World Report rankings show that in 2010, only 8% of all applicants were accepted in the Naval Academy. Only 13% were accepted into the Air Force and Military academies. All three are among the top 25 colleges with the lowest acceptance rates. Sean is the son of John and Karla Steil, Oelwein. His grandparents are Luke and Marge Kuennen of Oelwein and Don and Virginia Steil of Fairbank.