Here’s something many did not do in driver’s ed (at least in past generations).
Some Oelwein High School students in Liz Tapper and Bethany Hadley’s math classes this week drove a simulator while texting. Then they got to see a graph of how far they went outside their lane, illustrating the distraction triple-threat that texting presents.
Crashing into the ditch ends the simulation, by the way.
Jacob Heiden, SAFER-SIM program coordinator with the National Advanced Driving Simulator at University of Iowa, pointed out after the first student “drove” in one afternoon class, the student was over nine feet outside his lane, crossing the center line at times. As Heiden said during the lecture portion, this can potentially lead to injury or death.
Heiden told students about three levels of distraction in the vehicle.
Visual distraction is taking one’s eyes off the road.
Manual distraction is a physical distraction of taking the hands off the wheel. “So you should be holding the steering wheel, but you let go to reach for something,” Heiden said.
Cognitive distraction is the mental side of it.
“Maybe you’re having a conversation with your passengers. You’re still looking at the road, your hands are still on the wheel, but you’re talking and not really thinking about what you’re doing.”
“Texting and driving,” Heiden said, “distracts you on all three levels. Visually you take your eyes off the road to look at the cellphone. Manually you take your hand off the (wheel) to reach for (the cellphone) and type something back. Cognitively you’re using that mental ability to read that text and then to respond.
“Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed,” Heiden said, for the math tie-in.
Heiden cited the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that distracted driving caused 3,142 traffic-related fatalities in 2019. Distracted driving accounted for about one-in-10 motor vehicle crash-related deaths nationally from 2010-2018, data show.
According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, from 2001-2020, drivers distracted by phones or other electronic devices caused 16,128 total crashes, 7,908 injuries and 81 deaths.
In 2019, 39% of high school students who drove in the past 30 days said they texted or emailed while driving on at least one of those days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBSS), which monitors health-risk behaviors among U.S. high school students.
“Iowa does have laws against it, if you do it you can get a ticket and potentially lose your license,” Heiden said.
IOWA LAWS
Effective July 1, 2017, Iowa’s distracted driving law became a primary law, meaning a law enforcement officer can stop any driver who is texting (reading, writing, or sending) or using any other portable electronic device, unless the motor vehicle is fully stopped and off the traveled part of the road. Previously, drivers 18 years or older had to break another traffic law before they could be stopped by law enforcement.
•Drivers under 18 years are prohibited from using electronic devices entirely, unless the vehicle is stopped and off the traveled part of road or the device is operated through equipment permanently installed in the vehicle.
•Drivers over 18 may use their phones to talk while driving and for GPS navigation.
•Also effective July 1, 2017, a driver using a cellphone and causing the death of another person has shown evidence of reckless driving (“prima facie”) and could face a felony conviction (class C) that includes up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
•Unintentionally causing serious injury by texting and driving is also a felony under Iowa law (class D) (707.6A.4).
•A hands-free device can be an exception, if it “allows the user to write, send or view an electronic message without use of either hand except to activate or deactivate a feature” (707.6A.3.b).
Heiden noted that built-in hands-free electronics integration in newer cars such as in the steering wheel still create a mental distraction.