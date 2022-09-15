3 large ripe beefsteak tomatoes, sliced crosswise ¼-inch thick (about 1.5 pounds)
Salt and pepper
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
3 large ripe beefsteak tomatoes, sliced crosswise ¼-inch thick (about 1.5 pounds)
Salt and pepper
1 garlic clove, minced
2 Tbsp olive oil, plus more for brushing
1 Tbsp Dijon mustard (double it if you like mustard; skip if you don’t)
1 cup cheese, coarsely grated (I used asiago, but any hard cheese would be great here)
1 sheet puff pastry
¼ cup prepared or homemade basil pesto
Directions:
Place tomato slices on a rimmed baking sheet and lightly sprinkle with salt.
Preheat the oven to 375°F with rack in center. Place sheet of puff pastry on baking sheet. Weigh the crust down with parchment paper and pie weights, dried beans, or even coins. Bake crust for 20 minutes. Remove parchment and weights. Remove from oven and let cool.
Blot tomatoes with paper towels to remove excess liquid.
Spread Dijon mustard evenly on the bottom of the crust. Evenly distribute cheese on top. Dollop with basil pesto. Top with tomatoes, overlapping. The tomatoes will shrink while roasting, so keep them snug. Lightly brush tomatoes with olive oil and sprinkle with pepper.
Bake tart at 375 until tomatoes are softened and the crust is golden, about 50 minutes and up to 1 hour, until the tomatoes are deeply roasted. Allow to cool slightly then serve warm or at room temperature.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A mix of clouds and sun. High 82F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.