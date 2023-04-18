Do we spend too much time memorizing the order of buttons to push on our devices? And would America be better off if we, instead, considered it more important to learn how to think?
At an earlier time, we developed our minds by learning how to weigh positives and negatives, usually with little or no data.
With this, we all learned how to take calculated risks.
All who grew up before computers and cell phones did so. There was no Google to ask a question. There were no reviews to allow us to make a judgment about whom to buy from more safely.
In those days, one expected that anything worthwhile would involve lots of hard work. Developing a work ethic was built into everyday living. And for those who came before them, it was even more difficult.
My grandmother used a scrubboard to wash clothes. While growing up, my mother used a washing machine with a wringer and two tubs filled with water. Today, I have a clothes washer. And, shortly in the future, robots with artificial intelligence will do much of our work.
The young today expect things to be easy.
From their perspective, why would they think otherwise? For them, it generally has been. But that attitude has made many of them soft. It is likely why so many are so easily offended. And need safe spaces.
Those older, of course, believe this to be absurd.
Thousands of years of history show that societies fail when their citizens become too weak. Our liberal leftist government fuels this weakness daily. It gives out so much free stuff that now, being on the dole is more profitable than working.
I attribute America’s unique 245 years of freedom to primarily one thing: every fifty years or so we had a major catastrophe that toughened us up: A Civil War, World War I, a depression, World War II, Vietnam, or some other.
Today, not having had one for a while and with more and more Americans becoming soft and dependent on the government, we are due. And the loss of our freedoms each day is moving us toward this looming calamity.
Ditching technology is not the solution. Remembering the sequence of buttons to push, despite the built-in drawbacks, is worthwhile. But we must address the rampant softness in our young citizens with an offset. Encouraging sports and insisting on universal physical education in school would be an excellent beginning.
Yet a difficult-to-enact but near-perfect solution would be to require universal military training of the young.
Maybe enact it state by state by local option. Drill sergeants would see to it that they would develop discipline. And it would be inevitable that they would become more patriotic.
Military training would have other benefits.
Statistics show that many of the young today are depressed. Suicide among them has become an epidemic. Usually because of a lack of self-worth. Military training would instill pride in them by pushing them to do things they did not believe they could do—a standard process in the services.
A properly designed program of required community service might also work.
I hope that a calamity will not be required to right the America we love. Hopefully, right-thinking conservatives will soon take control of our government at all levels and begin at least a slow process of toughening up our citizens to reduce America’s vulnerability. And build a greater America.