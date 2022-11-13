Students need different kinds of support, with some needs being more obvious than others. Broadly, public schools have historically responded to the obvious needs. This fall, Wings Park Elementary staff has started screening kids for less obvious emotional needs who might otherwise “suffer in silence,” Principal Justin McGuinness said.
For students lagging in academics, schools have long offered academic remediation. For a student who throws a chair across a classroom, the practice is to intervene with emotional and behavioral support, McGuinness told the Daily Register.
“We have plenty of other kids who suffer in silence. We’re taking steps to meet their needs too,” McGuinness said.
How do you know if someone’s suffering in silence?
“That’s where that SAEBRS (Social, Academic, and Emotional Behavior Risk Screener) comes in,” McGuinness said.
The SAEBRS is a brief, norm-referenced tool for screening all students to identify those who are at risk for social-emotional behavior (SEB) problems. It looks at social, academic and emotional domains of behavior, which helps the school target areas students need using a social emotional learning curriculum, according to its publisher, Illuminate Education.
“They (students) do a self-assessment and teachers do the assessment also. Those mesh together to give us a good picture of where kids are at socially and emotionally,” McGuinness said.
Superintendent Josh Ehn mentioned the SAEBRS risk screener in discussing how the district is supporting students in light of the school report cards issued under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, a successor to versions of the educational accountability legislation titled No Child Left Behind and Race to the Top.
“At the elementary level, the state has — along with the Conditions of Learning survey, there’s a social-emotional diagnostic tool called SAEBRS. It’s a screening tool to help the social-emotional components of the school day,” Ehn said.
“So instead of saying, today we’re going to talk about our feelings, or standing in line, or school expectations, it’s targeted based off the scores of the students.
“If the scores say ‘hey, we’re having trouble with interpersonal relationships — the kids aren’t getting along’ — if that’s the low score, as a diagnostic tool, our counselors, administrators, teachers, etc. can go in and specifically teach those lessons, can drill down to the specific area.
“Like a farmer that would only add fertilizer to a specific part of the field, that’s kind of what we’re doing,” Ehn said.
“So instead of giving everybody all the stuff, we’re specifically targeting areas that need the support so we can best employ our resources.”
Since Oct. 17, students the SAEBRS risk screener identified for help are being supported by meeting in small groups with counseling, at-risk and similar staff, who are teaching them a social emotional learning curriculum. This is Tier 2 of the Multi Tiered System of Supports (MTSS).
Tier 1, McGuinness said, is the universal tier that all students receive. “They get that from their classroom teacher and that happens every day, when they work in small groups or partners, things like that,” McGuinness said.
Students identified as at-risk by the SAEBRS are prioritized for Tier 2 support.
McGuinness described this process at the Oct. 18 Oelwein School Board meeting.
“On Monday (Oct. 17) the Elementary Student Services team began their social/emotional learning intervention groups. We utilized our SAEBRS data to form the groups to help meet our students’ emotional needs,” McGuinness reported.
Using the risk screener data about who might potentially be at risk academically, socially or emotionally, students were organized by grade level into small social emotional learning (“SEL”) groups.
“Our plan is to pull students one day per week from their MTSS time so they aren’t missing any core instruction or academic time, but they’re also getting some social emotional learning they may not get otherwise,” he said.
The SEL groups meet for 15-30 minutes a week for “more intensive small-group instruction” studying a Positive Action curriculum, a social emotional guidance curriculum, with the Elementary Student Services team. The team consists of McGuinness, Jacob Garnette, counselor; Barb Winter, at-risk coordinator; Barb Schmitz, student and family service director and Justin Post, K-12 instructional and success coach.
“Probably in our district those are the best to implement that,” McGuinness told the board Oct. 18.
“Just trying to help those kids who aren’t necessarily obviously crying out for help. It’s those kids who sometimes suffer in silence or they slip through the cracks, socially, emotionally wise,” McGuinness said.
“You have to meet kids’ basic needs first before you can really expect them to be able to read and write and add and subtract.”
Late last year, the Elementary Student Services team attended a training for SAEBRS at the Keystone Area Education Agency, McGuinness told the board on Dec. 20, 2021.
“At the end of last year, we started dipping our toes into SAEBRS and what that looked like,” McGuinness told the Daily Register. “So my plan was for this fall for us to really utilize, do something with that data.
What piqued the interest of McGuinness in the risk screener was mention of it by Keystone AEA Navigator Team.
“They help us navigate, like all things (with the) Every Student Succeeds Act, professional development, micro-credentials,” McGuinness said.
“I’d been wanting to do something to help our students with their social emotional learning. I’m a big data guy, so this seemed like the thing to do,” he said.
“We’re too early in our implementation to see the impacts yet,” McGuinnes said, about the data.
“We’ll take that screener in January and hopefully we see improvement across the board in the kids,” he said.
For now, he offered anecdotal evidence. This fall, elementary students are back in their regular school building, after spending last year at Parkside and Sacred Heart during the Wings Park renovation.
“Anecdotally you just walk through (the halls) now and feel the atmosphere is a lot lighter, a lot happier. Just a general improvement,” McGuinness said.
How much can be attributed to the SEL groups?
“It definitely plays a part. Every little piece helps,” he said.