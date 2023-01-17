On the heels of some unusually warm and unstable weather earlier in the week, a large winter storm capable of bringing a half a foot of snow or more to the area is expected to arrive late Wednesday.
Monday’s warmth, with temperatures in many locations reaching the 40s, was accompanied by spring-like storms around the region, resulting in at least two tornadoes touching down in eastern Iowa Monday afternoon.
The first of these, KCRG reported, occurred around 2 p.m. in Iowa County, during which both a semi and passenger vehicle were blown off Interstate 80. The storm also brought scattered reports of damage to trees, power lines, and a cattle shelter. The tornado, with winds of 90 mph, was on the ground for approximately eight minutes, traveling close to five miles.
Touching down about an hour later, a second tornado was reported near Ely in Linn County, though it did not cause any visible damage, according to KCRG.
These were the first January tornadoes to touch down in the state since 1967.
By Wednesday evening, meanwhile, the next weather-maker is expected to bring significant snowfall along with periodic gusty winds to much of northeastern Iowa.
In a Tuesday morning statement, the National Weather Service announced that it had issued a Winter Storm Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon, in anticipation of the possibility of “heavy snow” and “accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible.” While the statement does allude to the likelihood of “changes to the storm track and snow amounts as the storm nears,” the advisory indicated that, as a result, “travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.”
Given the relatively warm temperatures, the snow that falls is expected to be of the wet and heavy variety.
Among the area locations specifically cited in the watch are Fayette, Clayton, Winneshiek, and Allamakee Counties, with the cities in the path of the storm ranging from Charles City to Waukon, and Oelwein to Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.