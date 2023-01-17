Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

230118_ol_news_weather
Courtesy the National Weather Service

On the heels of some unusually warm and unstable weather earlier in the week, a large winter storm capable of bringing a half a foot of snow or more to the area is expected to arrive late Wednesday.

Monday’s warmth, with temperatures in many locations reaching the 40s, was accompanied by spring-like storms around the region, resulting in at least two tornadoes touching down in eastern Iowa Monday afternoon.

Trending Food Videos