Seeing the Vietnam Memorial wall Tuesday was “emotional” for Vietnam Navy veteran Jim Rubner of Sumner, and a first for both him and Vietnam Army veteran Bill Kauten of Fayette. There was added warmth, compared to bygone eras, in the crowd of 250 or more who welcomed them home to Waterloo on Tuesday.
They were among 92 veterans touring the Washington D.C. memorials and historic sites, compliments of the latest Cedar Valley Sullivan Hartogh Davis (SHD) honor flight.
The changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery was a favorite part of the tour for Rubner, part of the West Central Class of 1969 and a native of the Maynard/Arlington area.
“The trip was awesome all the way around,” Rubner said.
When Sumner hosted the miniature memorial wall last year, Jim signed up to see the original, his wife Debbie Rubner said.
Many with ties to Fayette County joined those gathered at the Waterloo Regional Airport late Tuesday to welcome them home.
Army veteran Rich Witt of Oelwein was “very impressed” with the reception at the Waterloo airport, estimating a crowd of 250 to 300 people waited until their 10 p.m. arrival, noting “It was quite a commitment” on their part.
Bill Kauten of Fayette served the Army from 1960-1963, working as a radio operator in Vietnam. He had turned down the opportunity to go on an honor flight before.
“I really didn’t think I needed it,” Kauten said. Having seen it: “I appreciate it.”
As part of the National Mall, The Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall is like a V-shaped zero-entry pool, lined with black granite walls inscribed with the names of the approximately 58,000 men and women killed or missing in action during America’s involvement in the Vietnam conflict, which spanned 1955–1975. At the deep end, the names stretch overhead.
Rubner knew two people who were on the wall. Duane Clefisch and Eugene Ward were the two West Central graduates to be killed in action in Vietnam. Clefisch, Class of 1968, “was a year ahead of me in school,” Rubner said. Ward graduated with the Class of 1965.
Rubner described using graphite or a crayon on a card to rub over the engravings of their names to transfer each.
“We found both of them and got our cards engraved with their names forever. It was very emotional,” Rubner said.
For his part, Rubner served in the Navy from 1970-1974, working “in submarines.”
Tuesday’s warm welcome contrasted with how veterans were treated when much of this group served. Vietnam veterans who returned home suffered fallout from the mounting political pressure on decisionmakers in Washington, D.C. to end the war and bring U.S. soldiers home.
The country’s respect for veterans has grown since Vietnam, according to Kauten, who indicated the trip honored his service “very well.”
The SHD Cedar Valley Honor Flights typically visit the World War II, Korea and Vietnam memorials, Lincoln Center, the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial that depicts an historic flag planting photo at Iwo Jima, Air Force Memorial, and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where the changing of the guard occurs, at Arlington National Cemetery, per Frank Magsamen, who co-chairs the Cedar Valley organization with Craig White.
To plan a trip, 90 to 100 veterans need to be signed up, Magsamen said, noting the frequency has decreased from three flights a year to one a year the last couple of years.
Witt, who served the Army in Germany from 1965-1967 as a mechanic, noted it had been at least three decades since he visited the nation’s capital. It was different than he remembered. He recommended it.
“The Korean War Memorial and Vietnam Wall (are) both different than I remember them,” Witt said. “I got to see the World War II Memorial for the first time.” This tour also took in more recent additions, like memorials for Martin Luther King Jr. and Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Of the women’s memorial, “You don’t get enough time to go through it and marvel at all the women who were part of the military,” Witt said.
In addition to seeing the memorials, Magsamen highlighted the mail call of thank-you cards to veterans, which are presented on the way home, as generating positive feedback. “They can read that mail from their family and from other people who have sent thank you cards to them,” Magsamen said.
Rubner’s grandson Carter Dralle of Sumner, a National Guardsman, and Kauten’s son Joseph Kauten, of Kansas City, were among the many relatives attending as guardians.
Attendees from the Fayette County area noted on the sign-in were Roger Burgart, Vietnam veteran of the Army, of Sumner; Robert Jensen, Vietnam, U.S. Marine Corps, of Oelwein; Kauten, Vietnam, Army, of Fayette; Victor Lukes, Vietnam, Army, of Waucoma; Arthur Matt, Vietnam, Army, of Clermont; James Novak, Vietnam, Army, of Oelwein; Rubner, Vietnam, Navy, of Sumner; David Stahl, Vietnam, Navy, of West Union, and Witt, Germany, Army, of Oelwein. Jim Arnold, Vietnam, Army, recently an Oelwein businessman, now of Van Horne, also attended.
Signup for an honor flight or mail call can be done on the Cedar Valley Honor Flights website, https://cedarvalleyhonorflights.org.