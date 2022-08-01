CEDAR RAPIDS — Tournament of Drums, featuring seven Open Class drum and bugle corps from throughout the United States and Canada, returns on Friday, Aug. 5 to Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids.
Corps members will be rolling into Eastern Iowa early on Thursday, Aug. 4, and will be at area schools, including Oelwein High School.
The music and marching competition features nearly 1,000 performers ages 12 to 21, on horns, percussion and color guard, who spend their summers perfecting their on-field shows. Thousands of spectators are expected to attend the one-night-only performance.
The show — a three-time recipient of the Best Drum Corps International Open Class Tour Event features five-time DCI Open Class champion Vanguard Cadets, of Santa Clara, California, along with the Colt Cadets; Gold of Bakersfield, California; Guardians of Houston, Texas; The Battalion, of Salt Lake City, Utah; River City Rhythm of Anoka, Minnesota; and Les Stentors of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada.
Hosted by the nonprofit Iowa Music and Arts Association and Colt Cadets Drum and Bugle Corps from Dubuque, this time-honored competition traces its history to 1950, but was on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
The box office at Kingston, opens Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. at Kingston Stadium, 907 15th St. SW, Cedar Rapids. Tickets are at West Music locations for $17; at the gate for $20. Free to kids 5 and under.
Books detailing the long history of drum and bugle corps in Cedar Rapids will be sold at Tournament of Drums. For more information, see: TournamentofDrums.com.