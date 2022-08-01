Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

CEDAR RAPIDS — Tournament of Drums, featuring seven Open Class drum and bugle corps from throughout the United States and Canada, returns on Friday, Aug. 5 to Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids.

Corps members will be rolling into Eastern Iowa early on Thursday, Aug. 4, and will be at area schools, including Oelwein High School.

Trending Food Videos