DIKE — It didn’t faze him at all.
Oelwein sophomore Brandon Tournier posted a triple-bogey on the par-3 No.13 at Fox Ridge Country Club, dropping from even-par to plus-3 with five holes left during Monday’s Dike-New Hartford Regional.
He rebounded quickly, posting two birdies and a final-hole eagle to save his round and qualify for the Class 2A state meet next Monday and Tuesday at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames.
“I really wasn’t thinking about it too much, because on the upcoming hole, it was an easy par-4,” Tournier said. “I had a little bit of anger in the drive, and I ended up driving the green. It was a tap-in birdie, too, almost had an eagle. That was a good reset.”
Tournier’s late run garnered par on the back nine with a 36; he opened the day with a front-nine 35. His full round included an eagle and four birdies.
“I feel good,” Tournier said. “I got a lesson last week that helped, and I had the mindset today I’m going to come out here and play the best that I can.”
Oelwein shot a season-best 312 to place fourth, two behind Columbus Catholic and four off a second-place tie with Hudson. The North Iowa Cedar League went 1-4, with regional champion Grundy Center shooting a 296.
“Our guys have shown a lot of resilience through tough holes. We’ve tried to work on that a lot this year,” head coach Derek Keuennen said. “We are in the toughest district in the state of Iowa, with four of the top six teams competing here today. We have great competition, day-in, day-out, during the season.”
Ethan Anderson was one of seven golfers with a 76, while Trevor Kane’s 80 and Owen Gieselman’s 85 rounded out the team scoring. Carter Jeanes (96) and Maddox Pattison (97) were the fifth and sixth scores.
