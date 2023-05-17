Four Oelwein residents have been arrested and are facing multiple charges following execution of the latest drug-related search warrant Tuesday.
According to a press release, at approximately 1:51 p.m., Oelwein Police executed the warrant in the 200 block of 2nd St. SE in Oelwein, during which authorities seized illegal controlled substances.
Those arrested as a result of the police action included 45-year-old Ronald Craig Dean, who was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine 3rd or subsequent offense, both class D felonies, in addition to two misdemeanor charges (possession of drug paraphernalia and keeping premises for controlled substance use).
Also arrested was Manlio Canuto Escamilla, 46, on charges including possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine 3rd or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and keeping premises for controlled substance use. In addition, Escamilla was also detained on both felony and misdemeanor warrants for probation violations.
Christina Marie Heins, 47, is also facing charges (possession with intent to deliver marijuana, keeping premises for controlled substance use, possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia) related to Tuesday’s search.
Charged but already in police custody, meanwhile, was 33-year-old Skylar Joseph Buhr, on counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine 3rd or subsequent offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and keeping premises for controlled substance use. In relation to Tuesday’s action, Buhr has also been charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, each a serious misdemeanor.
Those arrested Tuesday, excluding Buhr, were taken to the Fayette County Jail in West Union awaiting an initial appearance. Additional charges remain pending, according to the press release.
“Our law enforcement team continues to focus on the illegal drug trade and illegal drug use in and around our community,” stated Oelwein Chief of Police Jeremy Logan, in sharing news of the arrests. “If you are involved in this activity, we encourage you to reach out to us for help, otherwise, we will be knocking on your door soon.”
In executing the warrant, Oelwein Police were assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Independence Police K-9 Unit.