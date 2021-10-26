Oelwein Mayor Protem Warren Fisk asked for a moment of silence at the start of Monday night’s City Council meeting to honor and remember Iowa State Patrolman Ted Benda of Oelwein Post #10, who died last week following a motor vehicle accident near Postville while responding to a call.
As proceedings got underway, the proposed ordinance amendment to allow the use of traffic cameras in city limits came up for its second reading. Fisk reported he spoke with a council person in Fayette about the traffic camera that city has in use. (She) said the camera has been active for six months and there is only one, placed along Highway 150 at the intersection with Highway 93. Fisk also spoke with Fayette Police Chief Ben Davis and reported the chief said the response has been good for the traffic camera. According to Fisk, Davis said it slows down traffic enough that the number of accidents at the corner is only one in six months, where he usually sees five or six in a year. Davis also told Fisk they have caught more than speeders with the cameras, such as illegal use of license plates.
The second reading of the measure passed on a 4-2 vote, with Councilmen Matt Weber and Tom Stewart voting against it.
The Council gave approval to street closures in the downtown for Olde Tyme Christmas on Friday, Dec. 3, as requested by OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard. The general downtown area will be closed off to traffic from 1:30-10 p.m. for set-up and hosting of events, culminating with the Parade of Lights at 8 p.m. and fireworks immediately after the parade. Street closures will include the first half-block of North Frederick, first two blocks of South Frederick, the first half-block of East Charles and first block of West Charles.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger reported he was able to go back and negotiate with Confluence Inc., on a different price for grant preparation for the Plaza Park expansion. Mulfinger explained using Confluence will allow the city to have a plan in place when applying for the CDBG. That application is still on schedule before the end of November. Mulfinger told the Council that the Plaza is on board with the city taking over the property to expand the park.
The Council approved an agreement with Confluence Inc., in the amount of $5,467.
The Council approved a training and hiring agreement for police officers, which includes officer training reimbursements and incentives utilized during the hiring process.
The Council also approved the city’s safety policy to guide the safety rules for all city employees.
The Council approved appropriations for the annual payment of general obligation bonds (East Penn); funds from the city’s Industrial Park Urban Renewal Tax Revenue Fund for annual appropriation for Cornerstone Inn and Suites, LLC., as part of the incentives for the hotel being built; funds from the city’s Central Urban Renewal Area Tax Revenue Fund for annual appropriation for Performance Rehab, as part of the economic development incentives; annual TIF obligations for Forsyth Management Co., LLC/Quality Plus Mfg., Inc. for economic development incentives; TIF annual obligations for Steil’s Studio of Dance for economic development incentives.
Approval was given to internal loan and obligating funds from the city’s Central Urban Renewal Tax Revenue Fund for appropriation to the payment of the project. This takes out TIF funds and puts them in the appropriate fund for payout.