Southbound highway traffic along Hwy 150 from Second Street to Third Street Southeast is being limited to one lane while a street modification project is being completed in front of the new Dollar General parking lot.
Miller’s Construction, Inc. is in charge of the project which will change the portion of First Avenue Southeast that runs in front of the new store into a one-way, southbound-only street. Drivers will be able to exit the highway onto First Avenue going south near the Berryman Family Dentistry, and access the Dollar General parking lot. Drivers exiting the Dollar General parking lot will go to Third Street Southeast.
The city is changing the street into a one way for the area in front of the new parking lot to help prevent accidents and traffic congestion at the corner where vision to the south is obscured coming off of First Avenue due to the curve in the highway.
Andrew Miller said the project will take a couple of days. His crew spent Thursday cutting existing concrete out and preparing the street for a new curb that will extend outward, preventing two-way traffic at the corner. Approximately 70 linear feet of concrete will be poured to create the one-way stretch.
Oelwein City Council approved the work at its Sept. 27 meeting, upon recommendation from Public Works Superintendent Vic Kane. Kane told the Council a design presented by the Iowa Department of Transportation was used for the project. It called for removal of concrete and the formation of new curbing to prevent highway access from south going north.
Kane said his department actively requested bids for the project, however, several contractors that were contacted declined the work. Miller’s estimate of $8,553.50 was approved.
The public should be aware of the change in traffic flow from the Dollar General parking lot, which could be completed by the weekend. Signage will also direct drivers unfamiliar with the reconfiguration.