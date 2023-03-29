The city staff in Oelwein has worked diligently this year to ensure that council’s goals are implemented and that community members received the level of service they expect.
The city finished a substantial trail extension project in the northwest that will work to connect this under-served area to several trail segments. Staff also focused on the Oelwein Aquatic Center with the city working toward a new filter project. The pool was at full staff all summer and provided a great amenity to the community.
The Oelwein Fire Department continues to be all volunteer and bring in new members dedicated to keeping the city’s residents safe. The Department added a new aerial ladder apparatus that helps crews get on top of homes and fight fires at the source. The station has undergone significant improvements along with much-needed updates to equipment.
The Oelwein Police Department added speed and red-light cameras to assist in the enforcement of traffic law in Oelwein. The running of red lights, along with the average speed in the intersections, have dropped since the adoption of the cameras. The Department continues to recruit officers and be one of the premier departments in the region.
Public Works has taken on multiple projects, including the completion of a water tower on the west side and a major water main project on the east side of town. In addition, planning is underway for a major sanitary sewer improvement and a street improvement project approved by council.
The library continues to serve patrons and provide a needed service to the community. Patrons have enjoyed renewing their passport and using the multiple computers available. The library continues to offer a summer reading program and provide many activities for kids and adults each month.
The Wellness Center is making a complete comeback since lockdowns and COVID-19. The services provided by the city continue to make sure that residents can work on their wellness. Recreation programs are offered for children and adults. The Wellness Center also provides space for the school during tournaments.
City Hall is working toward a final remodel and is hopeful that the new space will continue to serve all Oelwein residents. City Hall is also offering to move utility customers over to online billing and reducing paper use through the option for an emailed utility bill.
Community Development has worked tirelessly to ensure that rental inspections are completed and that the goal to inspect each rental in Oelwein is completed in 2023. The department has torn down several residential properties this year and one downtown property. Code enforcement is a major emphasis with the team working with landowners to clean up their trash and unsightly items on their property. Building inspections continue to go on with new construction and renovations being the largest number of permits pulled.
Council continues to push staff to ensure that the city provides a great place for residents to live.