The Trails Unlimited Snowmobile Club will host a Chicken Dinner Fundraiser and Membership Drive on Friday, Nov. 11, at The Zipper in Festina. Mike Reicks’ famous chicken will be served with broasted potatoes, baked beans, and a dinner roll from 5-8 p.m. Cost is $13 per person. Dine-in or carry-outs are available. Please call ahead to 563-534-7181. All are welcome.
“Our club is gearing up for another season and we are anxiously awaiting the snow – and a lot of it,” said Bud Winter, Trails Unlimited Club president. “We’ve got a great group of volunteers who will soon be prepping trails, installing trail signage, performing groomer maintenance, compiling an operating schedule, and hosting meetings and events to grow and strengthen our club. We need everyone’s support in order to make this snowmobile trail system possible.”
The chicken dinner fundraiser is not only a great way to bring together existing members and landowners but an opportunity for new snowmobile enthusiasts to join the club. During the Nov. 11 event, the club’s annual membership drive will take place.
A $30 fee includes membership to Trails Unlimited and also covers membership to Iowa State Snowmobiling Association. One great member benefit is a magazine subscription to “Iowa Snowmobiler Magazine,” the official magazine of ISSA which is published seasonally.
“This event is always a nice way to kick off the season and serve as an awareness opportunity for our club,” said Winter. “Snowmobiling is more than just a recreational hobby – it’s an economy booster for small businesses located all over Northeast Iowa. And thanks to our landowners, the scenic beauty of over 130 miles of trails can be enjoyed all season long.”
Trails Unlimited is a non-profit organization that has been in existence since 1985. The club works in partnership with 250 landowners, nearly 100 club members and maintains over 130 miles of trail in the communities of Castalia, Ossian, Calmar, Fort Atkinson, Festina, Alpha, Hawkeye, Jackson Junction, St. Lucas, Auburn, Waucoma, West Union and Clermont.