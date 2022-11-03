Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Trails Unlimited Snowmobile Club will host a Chicken Dinner Fundraiser and Membership Drive on Friday, Nov. 11, at The Zipper in Festina. Mike Reicks’ famous chicken will be served with broasted potatoes, baked beans, and a dinner roll from 5-8 p.m. Cost is $13 per person. Dine-in or carry-outs are available. Please call ahead to 563-534-7181. All are welcome.

“Our club is gearing up for another season and we are anxiously awaiting the snow – and a lot of it,” said Bud Winter, Trails Unlimited Club president. “We’ve got a great group of volunteers who will soon be prepping trails, installing trail signage, performing groomer maintenance, compiling an operating schedule, and hosting meetings and events to grow and strengthen our club. We need everyone’s support in order to make this snowmobile trail system possible.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos