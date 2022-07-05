Waukon native Dave Timmerman wanted to reduce the financial barriers to working with a trainer in starting Trainer Lux Fitness online during the pandemic. He officially opened at 3 N. Frederick Ave. on June 6.
The youngest of eight siblings growing up in Waukon, Dave Timmerman developed an interest in health as a teen and found a passion for weightlifting.
“I was a chunky kid,” Timmerman said. “One day I decided I didn’t like it.”
He has followed his interest intellectually. Timmerman holds several certifications through the International Sports Sciences Association — for personal training, nutrition and weight loss, power lifting, and coaching the elderly and youth, a couple of which are displayed in the office of the downtown shop.
He’s studying movement science — kinesiology — at a Chicago-based online school.
And he can bench-press about 275 pounds.
“I want to be the best so I can give my clients the best,” Timmerman said. “I believe education in the field is a big must.”
His goal is to teach his clients proper form so they can condition on their own and he says most of his clients are returning.
“A big misconception is that cardio is for weight loss,” Timmerman said. “I believe personally that weight training is one of the best ways to tone, to lose fat.”
As for nutrition, he helps clients determine how much they’re taking in and burning.
“If there are certain things you can’t eat like lactose, I would go around it,” he said.
He will continue to offer online courses and has his own mobile app in development with a planned release by the end of July, complete with recipes.
“We’ll have continuous updates to make it better,” Timmerman said.
His hours are posted online at trainerluxfitness.org, or drop him a call at 563-422-0255 or an email, trainerluxfitness@gmail.com.
“I strive for having a good relationship with clients,” he said. “So they enjoy it, so they keep being healthy with or without me.”