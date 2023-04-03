Editor’s note: This is part two of two about Jeremy Klendworth’s journey to a pancreas transplant, continued from the Saturday, April 1 Oelwein Daily Register.
Jeremy Klendworth of Fairbank, 35, who had been diagnosed with juvenile diabetes at age 14, was called into University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics on July 13, 2020, for a possible pancreas following a March interview that demonstrated he had become dangerously unaware of changes in his blood sugar. It was his third call about an available pancreas after elective surgeries had resumed in June. He got this one.
Much logistical work is involved in the transplant coordination process, said Nancy Radke, who performs this role for the UWHC. In the U.S., she said, all transplant recipients are identified before the organ donor goes to the operating room.
The procurement of organs depends on where the recipient is and when the organ donor is scheduled to go to surgery, if known. The organ may have to be flown in from another state, or the donor might be local to the hospital area. Often, she said, patients are put on standby and asked 24-48 hours in advance to get the hospital for surgery.
Jeremy was notified about noon on July 13 and went to surgery right before midnight.
“I went in with a blood sugar in the 300s. I came out with a blood sugar in the 90s,” Jeremy said. “I haven’t had a shot, I haven’t had a drop of insulin or any diabetic related medication since that night before transplant. Essentially, I’m diabetes free.”
At the one-year anniversary of transplant, grafts done at the UW Hospital have better than a 90% success rate, Radke told the Daily Register.
After a transplant, patients are placed on an anti-rejection medication regimen, so the body’s immune system doesn’t attack the “intruding” organ that has foreign DNA.
“Forever after a transplant, you will always have to take medication. But it’s pills. They are generic. So the cost of my medication now, I spend $30 for 90 days of medication,” Jeremy said.
Jeremy takes three types of pills now, a corticosteroid once daily and two anti-rejection agents that are immunosuppressants that his insurance will cover, tacrolimus and mycophenolic acid. Because he has to take multiples of some, it amounts to nine pills in the morning and eight at night.
Side effects he mentioned beyond immunosuppression include nausea and a tremor.
“One of the medications does cause my hands to shake, they do have one that doesn’t cause that, but my insurance company doesn’t cover that drug,” Jeremy noted.
“The little bit of hand shaking that I get, versus the nightmare that I went through with diabetes. I literally, if they told me ‘We can get rid of your diabetes but you have to give us one of your legs,’ I would have done it. I wouldn’t have thought twice about it. I was at that point where I knew this was the disease that was going to kill me,” Jeremy said. “I had just lost an uncle to diabetes.”
AFTERWARD
No longer having to purchase insulin and related items allowed Jeremy to quit his job at a sweets factory that he had held for 11 years for the attractive pay and insurance benefits — despite consistently using up his Family and Medical Leave Act time due to passing out at work from accidental sugar overdoses after breathing in what for his body was a toxic substance.
He’s now working as an insurance adjustor and enjoys the freedom to be able to climb on roofs without a spotter.
He has written and thanked his anonymous donor family, as have his parents.
Jeremy is willing to talk to others who are interested in the surgery. Email him at jeremyccc@live.com.
Prospective patients looking to schedule a transplant evaluation at UWHC may phone 608-263-9531. For other patient-related inquiries, call 608-263-1385.