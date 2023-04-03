Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High around 55F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 47F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Morning high of 53F with temps falling to near 40. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.