State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald is recognizing Veteran’s Day by spreading the word about lost and forgotten war memorabilia turned over to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt.

“Safe deposit boxes are often used to keep important documents and items secure,” said Fitzgerald. “If the boxes go three years with no activity, the contents are turned over to my office as unclaimed property. Some items we find while inventorying the contents are Purple Hearts, other medals and honorable discharge papers.”

