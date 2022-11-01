State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald is recognizing Veteran’s Day by spreading the word about lost and forgotten war memorabilia turned over to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt.
“Safe deposit boxes are often used to keep important documents and items secure,” said Fitzgerald. “If the boxes go three years with no activity, the contents are turned over to my office as unclaimed property. Some items we find while inventorying the contents are Purple Hearts, other medals and honorable discharge papers.”
Reuniting Iowans and veterans with their lost treasures has always been a mission for Fitzgerald.
“We work year-round to reunite these items with the owners of the safe deposit box,” continued Fitzgerald. “Utilizing Veteran’s Day to emphasize our efforts, I have put together a list of individuals who have military-related items currently being held in my office. Keep in mind some of these items may have been passed over multiple generations or between loved ones, so the name listed does not necessarily mean the item was theirs.”
1. Ruth Manhood: Robert Mahood military discharge papers
2. Norman Stroink: Good Conduct medal dated July 24, 1943
3. Martha Celia Stehn: World War II medal
4. Jack and Penny Harker: National Defense medal
5. Bruce Hutchison: military medals and French War Medal letter
6. Bruce Vierling: Good Conduct medal and pins
7. Christopher Garmon: Army training documents
8. Jaret Goforth: Army discharge papers
9. Lois Priebe: Honorable Discharge papers
10. Mary Creech: military pins
Every year, millions of dollars in abandoned property are turned over to the State Treasurer’s Office as unclaimed property, which refers to money and other assets held by financial institutions, businesses and organizations that have lost contact with the owner for a specific period of time. In addition to abandoned safe deposit box contents, other common forms of unclaimed property include dormant checking and saving accounts, uncashed checks, lost stocks, life insurance policies and utility deposits.
Visit GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to securely search for your name or a local business. Stay connected with the Treasurer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and tips.